Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.36 Million Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,557 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Hasbro by 37.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Hasbro by 14.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hasbro by 23.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,597 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hasbro by 61.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Hasbro by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro Stock Down 0.5 %

HAS traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.40. 1,879,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,284. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.75 and a 1-year high of $94.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Hasbro had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on HAS. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.64.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

