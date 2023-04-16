Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,996 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MasTec in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Stock Performance

MTZ stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.39. The company had a trading volume of 574,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,703. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.46 and a beta of 1.37. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $62.36 and a one year high of $103.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 0.34%. Research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of MasTec from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.18.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

