Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,446 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 486.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,364,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $716,299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,596,097 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,954,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,074,356,000 after buying an additional 3,051,912 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,953,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,110,895,000 after buying an additional 2,767,626 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,771,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,126,590,000 after buying an additional 2,763,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,478,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,419,446,000 after buying an additional 1,853,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on D shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.08.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.93. 2,640,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,447,259. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.70. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $88.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.43.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 244.95%.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

