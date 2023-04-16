Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Sells 198 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 1,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $925,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 24,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after purchasing an additional 7,685 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 23,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $318.57. 56,278,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,084,224. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $305.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.50. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $347.87.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

