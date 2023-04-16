Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Sells 5,270 Shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,270 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 94.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 149.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 21.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the first quarter valued at about $181,000.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.89. The stock had a trading volume of 415,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,603. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.25. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $26.92.

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

