Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Sells 854 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,045 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 19,316.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,618,502 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $810,455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568,965 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,962,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,839,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,270,000. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 7,806.6% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,887,468 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.74.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

Starbucks Stock Up 0.4 %

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.47. 3,963,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,836,195. The stock has a market cap of $123.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $110.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.35 and a 200 day moving average of $99.45.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.87%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Articles

