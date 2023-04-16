Energean (OTCMKTS:EERGF) Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Energean (OTCMKTS:EERGFGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Energean from GBX 1,580 ($19.57) to GBX 1,585 ($19.63) in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Energean Stock Performance

Energean stock opened at $16.44 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.66. Energean has a twelve month low of $12.87 and a twelve month high of $18.85.

About Energean

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

