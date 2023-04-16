Energi Price Tops $0.20 on Exchanges (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 15th. During the last seven days, Energi has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. Energi has a total market capitalization of $12.93 million and approximately $86,069.25 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000671 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00062972 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00041024 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000225 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00007621 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00019313 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 63,530,172 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

