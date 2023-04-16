Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Purchased by Cowen Prime Advisors LLC

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ET. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 26,135,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $288,278,000 after purchasing an additional 777,200 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 25,529,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $281,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,059 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 22,600,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $252,902,000 after purchasing an additional 184,203 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,616,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,852,000 after purchasing an additional 919,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,796,645 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,907,000 after purchasing an additional 97,890 shares in the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,339,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $17,398,780.02. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 56,917,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,363,196.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

ET stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,999,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,833,419. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.31. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $13.67. The stock has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $20.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.50%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 87.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

