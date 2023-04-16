Entain’s (ENT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Entain (LON:ENT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ENT. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($23.53) target price on shares of Entain in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($17.96) price objective on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,805 ($22.35) price objective on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,947.86 ($24.12).

Get Entain alerts:

Entain Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ENT opened at GBX 1,298 ($16.07) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21,633.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.21. Entain has a 12-month low of GBX 994.60 ($12.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,616.50 ($20.02). The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,312.47 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,325.62.

Entain Dividend Announcement

About Entain

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a GBX 8.50 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. Entain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28,333.33%.

(Get Rating)

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.