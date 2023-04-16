ERC20 (ERC20) Reaches Market Cap of $12.27 Million

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $12.27 million and approximately $324.83 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ERC20 has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for about $0.0109 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00007815 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00030582 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00023381 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00018354 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000063 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,355.13 or 0.99988489 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000122 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01070097 USD and is down -0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.