Ergo (ERG) Price Hits $2.02 on Major Exchanges

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Ergo has a market capitalization of $137.96 million and $933,530.33 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded 43.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for about $2.02 or 0.00006674 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,277.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $96.30 or 0.00317745 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00011216 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00073041 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.03 or 0.00534605 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.70 or 0.00437841 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 68,208,426 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

