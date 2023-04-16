Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Short Interest Update

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the March 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 225,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Erste Group Bank Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:EBKDY traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $17.74. The stock had a trading volume of 17,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,953. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.83 and a 200 day moving average of $15.94. Erste Group Bank has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $19.92.
Erste Group Bank Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Erste Group Bank (EBKDY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Erste Group Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erste Group Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.