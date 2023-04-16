Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Short Interest Update

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the March 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 225,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Erste Group Bank Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EBKDY traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $17.74. The stock had a trading volume of 17,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,953. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.83 and a 200 day moving average of $15.94. Erste Group Bank has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $19.92.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

