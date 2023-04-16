Ethereum Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.66 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. Ethereum has a market cap of $253.96 billion and $7.66 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ethereum has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for approximately $2,121.32 or 0.06988132 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00063799 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00041914 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00020720 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000226 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00007666 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00020137 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003117 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 119,716,878 coins. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or GDAX.

