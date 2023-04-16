Evercel, Inc. (EVRC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 18th

Evercel, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVRC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 57.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 18th.

Evercel Trading Down 5.2 %

Evercel stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. Evercel has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $2.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.54.

Evercel Company Profile

Evercel, Inc is a holding company that oversees and manages its subsidiary companies and portfolio investments. The firm provides multi-technology supply-chain printing solutions through its subsidiaries. The company was founded on June 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

