Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. (NYSE:MNTN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. (NYSE:MNTN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 371.4% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Stock Performance

NYSE MNTN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,032. Everest Consolidator Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $10.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everest Consolidator Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Consolidator Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Everest Consolidator Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Everest Consolidator Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,082,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

About Everest Consolidator Acquisition

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses or entities through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on identifying businesses in the wealth management industry.

