Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also commented on EVRI. TheStreet lowered shares of Everi from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Everi from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.00.

Everi Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EVRI opened at $16.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.63 and a 200-day moving average of $16.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 2.34. Everi has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $21.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47.

Insider Activity

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Everi had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The company had revenue of $205.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Everi will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 5,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $97,266.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,819 shares in the company, valued at $721,257.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $111,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,007.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 5,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $97,266.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,257.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,633 shares of company stock worth $923,333 over the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Everi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,993,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Everi by 39.8% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 33,622 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 9,575 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Everi by 105.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 15,505 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Everi by 28.9% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,836,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,795,000 after acquiring an additional 412,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Everi by 1.4% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 189,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

About Everi

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive, and gaming industry. It operates through the Games and Financial Technology Solutions (FinTech) segments. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions, and ancillary products and services.

