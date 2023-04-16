Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an equal weight rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 27th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.44.

Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.14. Fate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $38.69.

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $44.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.41 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 292.55% and a negative return on equity of 50.86%. The business’s revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FATE. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 413.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 520.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

