Fetch.ai Price Up 20.3% Over Last Week (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $334.59 million and $146.32 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 20.3% higher against the dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00001348 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00063026 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00040882 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000225 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00007649 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00019468 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001343 BTC.

FET uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

