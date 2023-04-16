Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Short Interest Update

Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 309,300 shares, a decline of 33.6% from the March 15th total of 466,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.
Fibra Terrafina Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CBAOF remained flat at $1.77 during midday trading on Friday. Fibra Terrafina has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $1.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.53.
Fibra Terrafina Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fibra Terrafina (CBAOF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Fibra Terrafina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fibra Terrafina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.