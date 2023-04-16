Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Short Interest Update

Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 309,300 shares, a decline of 33.6% from the March 15th total of 466,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Fibra Terrafina Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBAOF remained flat at $1.77 during midday trading on Friday. Fibra Terrafina has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $1.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.53.

Fibra Terrafina Company Profile

Terrafina is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of industrial real estate properties. Its portfolio includes distribution centers, warehouses, and light manufacturing properties located at Bajio and Northern Mexico. The company was founded on January 29, 2013 and is headquartered in Ciudad de México, Mexico.

