Financial Analysis: CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) versus Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR)

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) and Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares CF Bankshares and Sandy Spring Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CF Bankshares 25.59% 14.28% 1.13% Sandy Spring Bancorp 28.54% 10.65% 1.17%

Risk & Volatility

CF Bankshares has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sandy Spring Bancorp has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CF Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Sandy Spring Bancorp 0 3 1 0 2.25

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for CF Bankshares and Sandy Spring Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sandy Spring Bancorp has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 45.36%. Given Sandy Spring Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sandy Spring Bancorp is more favorable than CF Bankshares.

Dividends

CF Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Sandy Spring Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. CF Bankshares pays out 7.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sandy Spring Bancorp pays out 37.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sandy Spring Bancorp has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Sandy Spring Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.8% of CF Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.0% of Sandy Spring Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.0% of CF Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Sandy Spring Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CF Bankshares and Sandy Spring Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CF Bankshares $70.97 million 1.39 $18.16 million $2.78 6.71 Sandy Spring Bancorp $582.69 million 1.80 $166.30 million $3.68 6.36

Sandy Spring Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than CF Bankshares. Sandy Spring Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CF Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sandy Spring Bancorp beats CF Bankshares on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares, Inc. operates as a financial holding company which is engaged in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses. The Insurance segment includes operations through Sandy Spring Insurance Corp, a subsidiary of the bank, and offers annuities as an alternative to traditional deposit accounts. The Investment Management segment conducts its operations through West Financial Services, Inc., a subsidiary of the Bank. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Olney, MD.

