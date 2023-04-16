Financial Analysis: DocGo (DCGO) vs. Its Rivals

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) is one of 34 publicly-traded companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare DocGo to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for DocGo and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DocGo 0 0 2 0 3.00 DocGo Competitors 9 155 303 0 2.63

DocGo presently has a consensus price target of $11.67, indicating a potential upside of 50.54%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 48.49%. Given DocGo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe DocGo is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DocGo $440.52 million $34.58 million 24.22 DocGo Competitors $1.44 billion -$105.77 million -4.72

This table compares DocGo and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

DocGo’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than DocGo. DocGo is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.9% of DocGo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.3% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of DocGo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.5% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares DocGo and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DocGo 7.85% 12.80% 9.50% DocGo Competitors -149.97% -70.96% -25.49%

Risk and Volatility

DocGo has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DocGo’s rivals have a beta of 1.45, suggesting that their average stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DocGo beats its rivals on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About DocGo

DocGo, Inc. provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services. It also offers mobile health services through its platform that are performed at home and offices; COVID-19 testing; and event services, which include on-site healthcare support at sporting events and concerts. DocGo, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

