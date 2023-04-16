First Bancorp Inc ME Buys New Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

First Bancorp Inc ME bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,125,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,796,000 after purchasing an additional 489,598 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,678,000 after purchasing an additional 397,337 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,845,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,264,000 after purchasing an additional 346,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,992,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,236,000 after purchasing an additional 46,649 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSE:KMB opened at $137.33 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $144.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.91.
Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 82.52%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.70.
Kimberly-Clark Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.
