First Bancorp Inc ME Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

First Bancorp Inc ME cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 6.1% of First Bancorp Inc ME’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $209.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $211.63 and its 200-day moving average is $208.01. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $240.00.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

