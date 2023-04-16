First Bancorp Inc ME Has $278,000 Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

First Bancorp Inc ME cut its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,638,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,524,338,000 after acquiring an additional 882,517 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 481.9% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 11,550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,388,000 after acquiring an additional 9,565,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,470,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,971,000 after acquiring an additional 50,040 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,997,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,145,000 after acquiring an additional 359,161 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.70.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $75.59 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $83.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $62.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.77.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.26%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Articles

