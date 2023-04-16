First Bancorp Inc ME Has $515,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First Bancorp Inc ME increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,959 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares during the quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in AT&T were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 27,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 78,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 29,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 32,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on T. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

AT&T Price Performance

T opened at $19.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $142.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.54. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.28%.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.