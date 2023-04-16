First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Barclays

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $162.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FRC. Wolfe Research lowered First Republic Bank from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Argus downgraded First Republic Bank from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Atlantic Securities downgraded First Republic Bank from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.42.

NYSE FRC opened at $13.12 on Wednesday. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $11.52 and a 12 month high of $171.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.06. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post -5.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the third quarter worth $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

