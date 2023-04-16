First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Short Interest Update

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,590,000 shares, an increase of 507.2% from the March 15th total of 8,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on FRC. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on First Republic Bank from $162.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus lowered First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.42.

First Republic Bank Stock Performance

First Republic Bank stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.12. 23,484,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,741,552. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $11.52 and a one year high of $171.09.

Institutional Trading of First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.06. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post -5.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

