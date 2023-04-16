First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a drop of 55.8% from the March 15th total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FDT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.95. 55,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,442. First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $41.21 and a 52 week high of $57.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.44. The company has a market cap of $498.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.96.

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDT. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000.

The First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (FDT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX DM Ex-US index. The fund tracks an index of international, developed-market stocks, selected by growth and value factors and equal-weighted in tiers. FDT was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

