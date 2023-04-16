First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) Short Interest Down 76.4% in March

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 76.4% from the March 15th total of 42,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTAG. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,490,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF by 112.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 53,670 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF by 239.5% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 32,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 22,776 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF by 246.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 11,820 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF during the first quarter valued at $371,000.

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:FTAG traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.28. 987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,227. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 million, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.04. First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF has a 52 week low of $25.72 and a 52 week high of $35.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.59.

About First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF

First Trust ISE Global Platinum Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the ISE Global Platinum Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts representing foreign securities in the Index.

