First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Shares Sold by Security National Bank

Security National Bank lowered its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 609,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,758 shares during the period. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF comprises 2.3% of Security National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Security National Bank owned about 2.79% of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF worth $8,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of FTRI opened at $13.58 on Friday. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $17.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.79. The stock has a market cap of $299.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.157 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

