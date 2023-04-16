First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Short Interest Update

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, an increase of 75.4% from the March 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 172,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 2.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 1.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 19.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 200,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 9.0% in the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 48,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.48. 119,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,135. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.59 and a 1 year high of $21.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.74 and its 200 day moving average is $17.02.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Increases Dividend

About First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund engages in the investment current income and a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in 1999 is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

