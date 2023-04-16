First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Short Interest Update

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, an increase of 75.4% from the March 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 172,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 2.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 1.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 19.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 200,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 9.0% in the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 48,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.48. 119,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,135. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.59 and a 1 year high of $21.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.74 and its 200 day moving average is $17.02.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund engages in the investment current income and a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in 1999 is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.
