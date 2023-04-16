First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 98.4% from the March 15th total of 69,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTA. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000.

Get First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ FTA traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $66.40. 65,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,078. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.26. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $57.18 and a 1-year high of $73.62.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.286 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%.

The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value index. The fund selects and weights value stocks using fundamental factors including sales, book value and cash flows. FTA was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

