First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decline of 58.2% from the March 15th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:FTXO traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.29. 185,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,101. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.51. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $31.84. The firm has a market cap of $158.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.11.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.144 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Banks index. The fund tracks an index composed of the most liquid US banking companies. Holdings are selected by their liquidity, and weighted based on volatility, value, and growth factors. FTXO was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

