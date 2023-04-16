Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Short Interest Update

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a growth of 1,371.4% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PFD traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.42. The company had a trading volume of 25,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,908. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.28. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $13.67.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the third quarter worth $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the second quarter worth $55,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the third quarter worth $107,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

