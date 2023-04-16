Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Blue Chip Partners LLC

Blue Chip Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,770 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in F. Snider Financial Group raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 43,624.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,970,209 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $503,666,000 after buying an additional 44,867,359 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 340.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,148,550 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $68,864,000 after buying an additional 4,751,190 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 332,380,925 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,722,666,000 after buying an additional 4,518,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 61.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,968,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $151,652,000 after buying an additional 3,404,530 shares in the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,073,257.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $1,027,784.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,073,257.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,655,981.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.5 %

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.22.

F stock opened at $12.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $16.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.65.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently -117.65%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.