Fortitude Gold Co. (FTCO) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on April 28th

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 18th.
Fortitude Gold Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:FTCO opened at 6.96 on Friday. Fortitude Gold has a 12-month low of 5.25 and a 12-month high of 7.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is 6.56 and its 200 day moving average is 6.06.
Fortitude Gold Company Profile
