Fortitude Gold Co. (FTCO) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on April 28th

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 18th.

Fortitude Gold Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:FTCO opened at 6.96 on Friday. Fortitude Gold has a 12-month low of 5.25 and a 12-month high of 7.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is 6.56 and its 200 day moving average is 6.06.

Fortitude Gold Company Profile

Fortitude Gold Corporation, a mining company, focuses on exploring gold and silver projects. Its principal property is the Isabella Pearl mine project covering an area of 9,777 acres located in the Mineral County, Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

