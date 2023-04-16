Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.
Forum Energy Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE FET opened at $24.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.97. The company has a market cap of $251.84 million, a P/E ratio of -28.10 and a beta of 2.81. Forum Energy Technologies has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $33.84.
Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $190.70 million during the quarter. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 0.54%.
Institutional Trading of Forum Energy Technologies
Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile
Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry. The firm operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, as well as other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.
