Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Shares of NYSE FET opened at $24.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.97. The company has a market cap of $251.84 million, a P/E ratio of -28.10 and a beta of 2.81. Forum Energy Technologies has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $33.84.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $190.70 million during the quarter. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 0.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parian Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 229,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 25.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,000. 37.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry. The firm operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, as well as other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

