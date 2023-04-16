Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL) Short Interest Update

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 60.5% from the March 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Price Performance

FOSLL traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $19.12. The stock had a trading volume of 30,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,302. Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.41 and a 200-day moving average of $16.16.

