Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Sells 1,330 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $183.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.94. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.86 and a 1 year high of $186.84. The company has a market capitalization of $252.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.08.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Further Reading

