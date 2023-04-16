Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Sells 1,380 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA lowered its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,925 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 6.5% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 5,160 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 62.3% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $120.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

