Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Sells 416 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA lessened its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,657 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,598 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 9,724 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Union Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $191.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.48.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $198.53 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $250.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.54. The company has a market cap of $121.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.35%.

Insider Activity

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.