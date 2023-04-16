Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America reduced their target price on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.82.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:BEN opened at $26.75 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.40 and its 200 day moving average is $26.93. Franklin Resources has a fifty-two week low of $20.24 and a fifty-two week high of $34.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.97.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $917,248.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,864,383.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Resources

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 413.2% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

