Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Short Interest Up 258.1% in March

Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 258.1% from the March 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Fuchs Petrolub Price Performance

OTCMKTS:FUPBY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 728 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,023. Fuchs Petrolub has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average is $9.00.

About Fuchs Petrolub

Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production, and sale of lubricants and related specialties. Its products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners, and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear, and coating services.

See Also

