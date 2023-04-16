Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Short Interest Up 458.9% in March

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSYGet Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,300 shares, a growth of 458.9% from the March 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of Fujitsu stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.49. 34,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.98. Fujitsu has a 1-year low of $20.78 and a 1-year high of $31.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.87.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSYGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Fujitsu had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fujitsu will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Fujitsu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Fujitsu Ltd. engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The Technology Solutions segment provides system integration, consulting, outsourcing, cloud, network, and system support services.

