FY2023 EPS Estimates for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Cut by Seaport Res Ptn

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Spirit Airlines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Spirit Airlines’ current full-year earnings is ($1.85) per share.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

Shares of SAVE stock opened at $17.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Spirit Airlines has a twelve month low of $15.92 and a twelve month high of $26.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.88 and a 200 day moving average of $19.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.12.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 272.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Spirit Airlines by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,533,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,868,000 after purchasing an additional 139,223 shares during the last quarter. Chimera Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $590,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,037,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,202,000 after buying an additional 322,215 shares during the last quarter. 67.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%.

Spirit Airlines, Inc engages in the provision of air transportation services. Its operations are concentrated in markets such as South Florida, the Caribbean, Latin America, and the Northeast and Northern Midwest regions of the United States. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services.

