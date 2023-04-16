G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 293,700 shares, an increase of 149.3% from the March 15th total of 117,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other G Medical Innovations news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total value of $219,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 700,000 shares in the company, valued at $511,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of G Medical Innovations

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G Medical Innovations during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of G Medical Innovations during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of G Medical Innovations during the third quarter worth about $40,000.

G Medical Innovations Stock Up 9.2 %

G Medical Innovations Company Profile

Shares of GMVD stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $0.58. 4,163,408 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.99. G Medical Innovations has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $57.05.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, an early commercial stage healthcare company, engages in the development of next generation mobile health and telemedicine solutions in the United States, China, and Israel. The company's products include Prizma, a plug-and-play medical device that measures vital signs with electronic medical records functionality and clinical grade reporting standards; and Extended Holter Patch System, a multi-channel patient-worn biosensor that captures electrocardiogram data continuously for up to 14 days.

