G999 (G999) Price Up 20.3% Over Last Week

G999 (G999) traded up 15.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. In the last seven days, G999 has traded up 20.3% against the US dollar. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $1,536.20 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00066644 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00042223 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000228 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00007701 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00020117 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001346 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.