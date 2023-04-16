Garrison Point Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 14,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 83,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,773,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.38. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $83.53.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

