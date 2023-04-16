Garrison Point Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VO. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $209.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.01. The company has a market cap of $51.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $240.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

